Analysts Anticipate Macy’s Inc (M) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Macy’s also posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Macy’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.71 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,873,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,651 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,307,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after purchasing an additional 154,835 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 235.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,018,000 after purchasing an additional 387,737 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s traded up $0.22, hitting $38.95, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,562. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

