Analysts Anticipate Dropbox Inc (DBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 702.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Galileo PTC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 36,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,323. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

