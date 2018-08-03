Analysts Anticipate CareDx Inc (CDNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post sales of $15.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. CareDx reported sales of $12.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $65.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $65.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $90.25 million to $90.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 158.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,695.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,241.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell J. Nelles sold 39,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $494,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1,360.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 242,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $510.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.51. CareDx has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

