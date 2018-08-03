Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum traded down $1.41, hitting $68.26, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,954,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,683. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $182,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.