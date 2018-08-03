AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.40 and last traded at $57.15. 1,537,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 498,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.11%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $732,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,735.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $4,959,053. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 82.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

