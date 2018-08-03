AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services traded down $4.85, hitting $52.30, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,043,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,986. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $732,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,861.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 19,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,061,715.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,717.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,053. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

