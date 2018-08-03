Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $4.38 Million in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,135,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total transaction of $5,393,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom opened at $216.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

