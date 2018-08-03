AMETEK Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 452 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 753% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

AME opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $151,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $674,630. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 163.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,093,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,106,000 after purchasing an additional 679,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 714.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,048,000 after purchasing an additional 535,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,369,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 49.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 259,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

