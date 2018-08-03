AmerisourceBergen’s (ABC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen opened at $78.98 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $254,810.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $254,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $937,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,606.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,682 shares of company stock worth $8,546,719 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 54.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $157,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.