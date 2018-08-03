AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.50.

ABC stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.97. 1,937,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,773,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $937,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,606.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,682 shares of company stock worth $8,546,719 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 261.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 54.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

