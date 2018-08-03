Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

Amerisafe has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Amerisafe has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amerisafe to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe opened at $63.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Amerisafe has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.11 million. analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $41,168.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,851.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amerisafe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price objective on Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.