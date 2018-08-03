Amerisafe (AMSF) Given “Hold” Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

AMSF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amerisafe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Amerisafe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Amerisafe traded down $0.95, hitting $62.55, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.79. Amerisafe has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.11 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 14.23%. sell-side analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $41,168.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,851.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

