American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. American Water Works posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,290,734.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in American Water Works by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 843,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,296,000 after buying an additional 50,168 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $589,000. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 31.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 52,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its position in American Water Works by 13.4% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 31,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works traded up $0.51, hitting $88.05, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 572,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,621. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

