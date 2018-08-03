American River Bankshares (AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report sales of $5.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $22.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $22.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of American River Bankshares opened at $15.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO David E. Ritchie, Jr. bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $35,212.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,446.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Ziegler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,010.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 41.5% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 173,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 51,008 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

