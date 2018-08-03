American International Group Inc (AIG) Receives $65.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American International Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 152.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2,967.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 3,312.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

