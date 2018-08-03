American Express (AXP) Position Lifted by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in American Express by 280.7% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 14,070.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $376,710.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $889,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,706.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

American Express opened at $99.73 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $83.97 and a 52 week high of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.