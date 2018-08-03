American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NYSE:AEL opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.40. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.11 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

