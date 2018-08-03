American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,605,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,897 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $111,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,274,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,874,000 after buying an additional 560,773 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,681,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,249,000 after buying an additional 125,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,237,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,010,000 after buying an additional 1,739,771 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,471,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,880,000 after buying an additional 218,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,616,000 after buying an additional 458,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power opened at $70.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.