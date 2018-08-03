American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AXL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,290. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

In related news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $151,902.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.