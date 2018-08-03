American Airlines Group (AAL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.04

News headlines about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the airline an impact score of 43.9607454555073 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group opened at $37.93 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 151.06%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Macquarie raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,079,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.