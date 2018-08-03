Amdocs Limited (DOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on Amdocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Amdocs traded up $0.26, reaching $64.11, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 42,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,587. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Amdocs had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amdocs by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

