AMC Entertainment (AMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMC traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $17.25. 99,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,772. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.89%.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,864 shares of company stock valued at $443,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

