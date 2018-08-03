Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Monday.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up from $2,075.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cascend Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,933.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,834.33 on Monday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,880.05. The company has a market capitalization of $866.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,952.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total transaction of $2,717,293.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,052,024.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,395,166 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $248,912,000. Natixis grew its position in Amazon.com by 296.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 198,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $287,629,000 after purchasing an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $172,579,000. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

