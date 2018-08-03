Amazon.com (AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Morningstar

Morningstar reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $2,200.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,933.51.

AMZN stock traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,827.48. 100,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $1,880.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.55 billion, a PE ratio of 403.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total transaction of $3,219,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $14,395,166 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 657.4% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

