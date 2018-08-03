Amazon.com (AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Morningstar

Morningstar reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $2,200.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,933.51.
AMZN stock traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,827.48. 100,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $1,880.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.55 billion, a PE ratio of 403.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60.
In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total transaction of $3,219,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $14,395,166 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 657.4% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
