Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,797,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK opened at $84.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

In related news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IBKC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

