Amalgamated Bank Has $670,000 Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group opened at $60.28 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.02 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $71.00 and set a “$65.34” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

