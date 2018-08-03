Amalgamated Bank Has $594,000 Stake in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Insperity by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 255,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NSP opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. First Analysis restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.
In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $243,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $13,478,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.
