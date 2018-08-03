Amalgamated Bank Has $594,000 Stake in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Insperity by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 255,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.20 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 122.34%. Insperity’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. First Analysis restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $243,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $13,478,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.