Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $78,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,636,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,131,000 after buying an additional 5,542,534 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,933,000 after buying an additional 2,073,131 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,730,000 after buying an additional 1,736,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 282.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,737,000 after buying an additional 1,643,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,604,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after buying an additional 1,500,181 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altria Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Altria Group opened at $58.83 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

