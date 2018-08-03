Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Lifted by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 2.0% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after buying an additional 59,551 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,993,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,795,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Shares of MO opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

