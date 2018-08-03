Altman Advisors Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $207.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $192.10 and a one year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Friday, June 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

