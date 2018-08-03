Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 7,971 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1,518.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up approximately 1.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of NVR worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,416.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price target (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,422.00.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross acquired 70 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,995.20 per share, with a total value of $209,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,264,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,080.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,923 shares of company stock worth $75,806,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $2,752.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,606.85 and a 12-month high of $3,700.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.21 by $2.84. NVR had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $35.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

