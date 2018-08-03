Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

AMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Alta Mesa Resources opened at $6.01 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Alta Mesa Resources has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the first quarter worth $105,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the first quarter worth $143,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the first quarter worth $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the first quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

