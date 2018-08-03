Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 17,392 Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aduro BioTech were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,656,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 614,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other Aduro BioTech news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $72,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,454 shares of company stock worth $756,660. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.07. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 39.00% and a negative net margin of 455.58%. analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aduro BioTech Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.