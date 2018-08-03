Alps Advisors Inc. Has $610,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $21,925,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,180.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 396,886 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $17,531,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $16,204,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $13,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,020 shares in the company, valued at $50,471,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $856,016.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,496,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Steel Dynamics opened at $44.62 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

