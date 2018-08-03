Alps Advisors Inc. Has $595,000 Holdings in Medifast Inc (MED)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Medifast worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 68.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 9,949.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 173,119 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 152,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 30,593 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Medifast by 21.1% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 131,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast opened at $175.01 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.28. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $182.82.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.