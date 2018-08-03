Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,047 Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. RK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 82.0% in the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 106,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 175.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 318.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 19.3% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $169.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Shares of Boston Beer opened at $265.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $144.60 and a 1 year high of $329.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.79). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

