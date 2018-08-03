Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Stake Lowered by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for approximately 0.6% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.64, for a total value of $30,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,757.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total transaction of $80,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,590 shares of company stock valued at $95,978,206. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,244.06.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,226.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $847.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $903.40 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

