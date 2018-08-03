Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded down $0.10, reaching $13.28, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 50,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,853. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $318.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,481 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $150,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 326,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 246,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

