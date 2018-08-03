Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALNY. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals opened at $95.22 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.76 and a twelve month high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 565.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $164,177.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 213,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

