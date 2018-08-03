Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,605. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.76 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 565.20%. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

