Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 48.6855382521638 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions traded up $1.37, hitting $13.96, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 234,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

