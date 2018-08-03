Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ (MDRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a report issued on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating on MDRX shares but lower our 12-month price target to $17 from $18. After the close, August 2, Allscripts reported 2Q18 results. Revenue was below our estimate but in line with FactSet consensus. Adjusted EPS was in line with our estimate. Bookings were disappointing, but the company held its 2018 guidance metrics. Notably, the company appears to be negotiating the sale of its stake in Netsmart, its behavioral IT unit. We had previously estimated that the company’s Netsmart stake was worth about $3 per share before any tax considerations.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.78 to $16.13 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 5,588,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.93 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,874,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,184,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

