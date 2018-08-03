Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America Purchases Shares of 3,646 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $68.08 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

