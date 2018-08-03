Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 130,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 423.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.