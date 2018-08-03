Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,202 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLDN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 15.35%. research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 4,709 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $127,990.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

