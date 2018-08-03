Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.02 Million Position in SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SRC Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,693,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $298,869,000 after purchasing an additional 361,596 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SRC Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in SRC Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SRC Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,861,000 after purchasing an additional 639,985 shares during the period.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Shares of SRC Energy stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $147.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.87 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRCI shares. KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KLR Group upgraded SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Capital One Financial lowered SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.