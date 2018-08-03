Allianz (ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €230.00 ($270.59) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALV. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €207.07 ($243.62).

Shares of Allianz opened at €187.94 ($221.11) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

