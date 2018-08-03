AllianceBernstein (AB) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AllianceBernstein opened at $28.30 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 126.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 180,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.