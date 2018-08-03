Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ARLP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 7,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.76. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.55 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 19.77%. Alliance Resource Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 487.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 999,910 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 581,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 168,579 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

