ALLETE (ALE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.41.

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.44. 5,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,644. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ALLETE from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.64.

In related news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $61,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $184,552 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

